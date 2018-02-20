Police: Man gets in parked car with teen inside, drives off

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a man got into a parked car left running outside a convenience store with a 17-year-old passenger and drove it through the parking lot before he was confronted by the store clerk and the teen’s father.

Police say they jailed 34-year-old Jamie Bunnell early Tuesday in South Burlington on a charge of operating without an owner’s consent. He faced arraignment, and it wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney. Bunnell was described as a transient.

Police said a customer had pulled up to the Champlain Farms, got out and left the car running with his daughter in the front seat. They said Bunnell got in and drove 30 to 50 feet before he was stopped. Bunnell told police he wanted to drive to his hotel.

