MONTVILLE, Conn. (WHDH) — A man repeatedly punched and gouged at the eyes of a K9 after he allegedly pointed a gun at a police officer while fleeing the scene of a crash in Connecticut on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report a car that had struck a guardrail near the intersection of Route 12 and Route 2A in Preston on Sunday around 5 a.m. found the driver, a 25-year-old Norwalk man, in possession of a handgun, according to Connecticut State Police.

The man, whose name was not released, started to walk away from the crash in the direction of a wooded area when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

He then pointed the firearm at a Montville police officer and ran deep into the woods, prompting the deployment of a K9.

When the K9 eventually subdued the man by latching onto his leg, the suspect allegedly punched the animal and gauged its eyes. Officers then used a taser on the suspect and he was taken into custody.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s vehicle is said to have yielded two other firearms that were reported stolen out of Bridgeport.

The man is facing a slew of charges including operating under the influence, cruelty to animals, interfering with police, and criminal use of a weapon.

He is being held on $250,000 bail.

