BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who they say grabbed a young boy by the neck and threw him to the ground at a playground in Brookline earlier this week.

Christian Amaral, 23, was arrested Thursday on assault and battery and strangulation charges following an incident Monday afternoon at the Pierce School playground.

Liling Lin said her son and the victim were playing with a hamster and went to get a drink of water when Amaral allegedly walked up and accused them of hurting the animal.

“He pinched his neck and lifted him up to the skies,” Lin said.

Parents snapped pictures of Amaral and shared them with police.

“The kids were traumatized. One was injured,” Deputy Superintendent Michael Gropman said.

Amaral, who was allowed to hide his face in court, changed his appearance in the days following the incident.

“He had changed his appearance. He shaved his beard,” Gropman said.

Lin said the children have been suffering from nightmares. One has not been able to attend school.

Amaral pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is due back in court next month.

