Police: Man had illegal assault weapons, armor-piercing ammo

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged with possessing illegal assault weapons, armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

Milford police said Monday that they arrested 38-year-old Robert Brenner on 31 weapons charges.

Authorities say the arrest came Friday as police executed a search and seizure warrant at Brenner’s home following a five-month investigation that was spurred by a request for a welfare check in May.

Brenner was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 10.

No one answered a phone listing for Brenner on Monday and it wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Police did not release any other details of Brenner’s arrest.

