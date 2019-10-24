Police: Man had sex with stuffed Disney toy on floor inside Target

(WHDH) — A 20-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly had sex with a stuffed “Frozen” toy on the floor of a Target on Tuesday.

Officers responding to the store in Pinellas Park, Florida, around 2 p.m. learned Cody Meader had allegedly sexually assaulted a large stuffed “Olaf” doll that he had pulled off a Disney display, WTSB-TV reports.

Meader placed the popular snowman character on the floor and simulated a sex act, the news outlet said, citing an arrest affidavit. He then reportedly placed the soiled doll back on the shelf.

Police allege Meader also carried out a similar act with a stuffed unicorn before officers arrived at the scene.

Meader’s father is said to have told investigators that his son has a history of this type of behavior.

Meader was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. His bail was set at $1,500.

He has since been released from the Pinellas County Jail.

