Police: Man held on bail for striking woman, hitting Avon man with a bat

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man was ordered held on bail after police said he struck a woman and hit a man on the head with a baseball bat in Avon on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a group of people fighting around 7:15 p.m. were called to Maple Avenue and Cedar Road where they encountered the victims of the alleged assault, police said.

A man at the scene, 39, said the suspect, Gerald Green, 41, of Boston, struck him in the head with a baseball bat, officials said.

He was taken to a Brockton hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An investigation found that Green had gotten into an argument with a woman who he allegedly slapped in the face, police said.

The woman’s husband and three other men confronted him about the alleged assault when police say Green struck a man in the back and the 39-year-old victim on the head with a bat.

Green was placed under arrest and a bat was seized from the scene, according to police.

He was arraigned in Stoughton District Court for assault and battery and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Friday, officials said.

He was ordered held on $5,000 bail.

