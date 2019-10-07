Police: Man held teen at gunpoint during illegal vape pod sale at Melrose Whole Foods

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Andover man is facing firearm and kidnapping charges after holding a teen at gunpoint during an illegal THC vape pod sale in a Melrose Whole Foods parking lot Oct. 4, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire and a car chasing a person in the Whole Foods parking lot at 8:45 p.m. found a man, later identified as Erik Marklis, 37, in a car with a juvenile male passenger, police said. Marklis had a 9mm handgun, THC vape pods and edibles, according to police.

Police said Marklis came to the parking lot to sell the vape pods to two juvenile males, who attempted to flee the sale without paying. Marklis allegedly chased after one juvenile in his car and shot a round into the ground before demanding the juvenile get back into the car.

Marklis was arraigned in Malden District Court Monday on charges of armed kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, firing a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling and possession of a class D substance with intent to distribute.

Marklis was released on $200 cash bail on the condition he remain in Massachusetts and surrender all firearms to the police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)