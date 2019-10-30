Police: Man held woman captive for years, forced her to perform sex acts with more than 20 men

(WHDH) — A 50-year-old man is facing human trafficking charges after he allegedly held a woman captive in his home for three years and forced her to perform sex acts on more than 20 men.

The Pensacola News Journal reports John Chess Foster, of Cantonment, Florida, was arrested on Oct. 26 and booked on charges including human trafficking, sexual battery, kidnapping-false imprisonment, and battery.

A police report obtained by the news outlet stated that Foster had forced the woman to sit naked as he ordered her to perform various acts on the men. He would also allegedly threaten to choke the victim if she did not comply with his requests.

Foster forced the victim to bathe in bleach to “clean up” following the sexual encounters, the police report indicated.

Authorities responding to a 911 call from the woman arrested Foster at his home on Saturday.

While Foster was being interviewed by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the victim reportedly continued to wash dishes, telling deputies that she would be “beaten” by Foster after he was released from prison if they were not cleaned.

The victim reportedly told deputies that Foster only allowed her to leave his home for short periods of time if accompanied by a family member.

Foster is being held on $235,000 bond, according to the Escambia County Jail.

