Police: Man high on marijuana caught driving nearly 100 mph on Mass. Pike

WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old West Boylston man is facing a slew of charges after authorities say troopers caught him driving nearly 100 mph on the Mass. Pike while under the influence of marijuana.

A trooper patrolling a section of the highway in Warren around 7:45 p.m. observed a black Toyota Tacoma traveling west at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The trooper clocked the suspect, later identified as Cameron DeRose, driving at 97 mph, police said. A pursuit then ensued.

DeRose allegedly veered into a median and abruptly stopped when the trooper activated his emergency lights.

As the trooper waited for DeRose to produce his license, police said a smell of freshly burnt marijuana was emanating from the vehicle.

DeRose was taken into custody after police said the trooper “noticed further indicators of illegal drug use and possible impairment.”

He was booked at the Charlton Barracks on charges including OUI-drugs, negligent operations of a motor vehicle, and open container of marijuana.

DeRose is slated to be arraigned Friday in Palmer District Court.

