Police: Man hurled dresser drawer at woman’s head, struck her knee with axe

(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he hurled a dresser drawer at a woman’s head and then struck her in the knee with an axe during an altercation last week.

Jeremy Barron, 43, of Berlin, Pennsylvania, was arrested Friday on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, WJAC-TV reported.

Troopers responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a home in Berlin spoke with the victim, who said Barron had threw her on a bed and grabbed her by the neck before tossing a drawer that hit her in the head, a criminal complaint obtained by the news outlet indicated.

Barron then reportedly attacked the woman with an axe and threw a gallon of iced tea at her before she was able to call 911.

Barron fled the scene before troopers arrived at the home but he was later tracked down and taken into custody.

His is currently being held on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 8.

An investigation remains ongoing.

