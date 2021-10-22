(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he hurled pumpkins at a woman who parked in front of his home to pick up her grandchild a few doors down the street.

James Gazis, 41, of Bloomfield, Pennsylvania, was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault and propulsion of a missile, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The victim told police that she parked near her son’s home when Gazis spotted her car and started screaming, a criminal complaint obtained by the newspaper indicated.

Gazis reportedly claimed that he ran outside when he heard his wife yelling at the victim for “almost hitting her and their child.”

Police say Gazis then threw a pumpkin off the woman’s vehicle before striking her in the head with a second gourd.

The criminal complaint stated that the victim was bleeding and suffering from head pain following the alleged incident.

A detective who reviewed surveillance video of the encounter said Gazis’ wife and child were never in danger.

Gazis is slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10.

