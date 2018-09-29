Police: Man impersonating a police officer pulls woman over in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning the public to stay vigilant after a man allegedly impersonated a police officer in Brookfield.

On Sept. 19 just after 4 p.m., a Charlton woman called police after she was stopped by a man driving an old Ford Ranger Pickup truck with red lights attached to the grill on Quaboag Street, now police are asking residents to use caution, according to a post on the Brookfield police Facebook page.

The man, believed to be in his 60s with shoulder-length grey hair and a beard, claimed to be an off-duty officer and asked for the woman’s license and registration after she allegedly ran a stop sign.

He told the driver that she would receive a ticket for $109 in the mail.

The woman told police she felt very uncomfortable and refused to show the man any documents.

After she refused, the woman said that the alleged impersonator took off quickly in the direction of East Brookfield.

While there have not been any other incidents reported, police have issued a list to help residents protect themselves should they come across an imposter.

Massachusetts police use blue emergency lights on their cruisers. While police emergency lights include additional colors on their light bar, they will always have blue colored lights displayed. All police officers, uniformed or plainclothes, should be wearing or displaying a badge during a traffic stop. All Massachusetts police officers are required to carry a police department ID which can be shown to the public.

If you believe you are being stopped by a police impersonator, you should do the following:

Call 911 immediately and follow the instructions provided by the 911 dispatcher.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Brookfield Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)