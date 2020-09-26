Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured early Saturday morning in Lowell, officials said.
Officers responding to a man shot in the area of Sutherland Street just before 4 a.m. found the victim in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Officers aided the victim before he was rushed to a local hospital.
He was transferred to a Boston hospital and remains in critical condition, police said.
No additional information was immediately available.
