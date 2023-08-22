RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been taken into custody on criminal charges after police say he set fire to a home in Randolph three times overnight during a tense standoff with police.

Officers responding to 11 Moulton St. learned that a man had snuck back inside the home after it had been boarded up and condemned by the town’s building inspector following a fire several weeks ago, according to Randolph police.

The man, whose name has not been released, allegedly set fire to the home three times during the standoff. The first fire was reported at 11 p.m.

The man has been taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

No additional information was immediately available.

