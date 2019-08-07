Police: Man in custody after standoff in Brownfield, Maine

BROWNFIELD, Maine (AP) — Police say a man is in custody following an eight-hour standoff in the town of Brownfield, Maine.

Officials say there was a disagreement between neighbors, and one neighbor showed a gun, leading to the standoff early Wednesday. Police were called just before midnight and other tenants were evacuated from the building.

Maine State Police said 62-year-old Charles King surrendered at around 8:15 a.m. and was charged with several crimes, including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and terrorizing.

It was unclear if King had an attorney.

