Police: Man in custody after transit ambassador repeatedly stabbed at Copley Square station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in police custody after a transit ambassador was repeatedly stabbed after a verbal confrontation at Copley Square Station turned violent on Thursday, an official said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing around 1:15 p.m. found the ambassador suffering from serious injuries, according to transit police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are currently stable condition.

Officers took one man into custody in connection with the incident. His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Green Line Update: Trains in both directions continue to temporarily bypass Copley because of police activity. https://t.co/OReNgFy9M0 — MBTA (@MBTA) November 19, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)