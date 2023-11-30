GARDNER, Mass. (WHDH) — A Spencer man is facing criminal charges after police say he stole an ambulance from a hospital in Gardner and led officers on a wild car chase on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a man who had accessed one of the hospital’s ambulances around 5:40 p.m. spotted the suspect, later identified as Harrison Barjolo, 21, and attempted to stop the ambulance, prompting him to drive away, according to police.

When he hit another vehicle, police broke off from the chase to render aid to the injured party.

Other agencies joined the pursuit after Barjolo allegedly struck another vehicle and he eventually drove back to Heywood Hospital, where he crashed into the pylons outside the ambulance bay, police said.

He allegedly ran into the emergency department, where he was taken into custody.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, operating a motor vehicle to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, assault and battery on an elder, assault and battery on ambulance personnel and simple assault and battery.

No additional information was immediately available.

