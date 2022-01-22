BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a reported shooting at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree but said there is no active shooter at the mall and it is safe for anyone sheltering to come out.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the mall at 3 p.m. found one person shot, and that person was taken to a Boston hospital in grave condition, police said. Officials said one man shot another man at a store inside the mall.

The mall was placed on lockdown, but police later said the suspect is not believed to be at the mall and that it was safe for anyone sheltering in place at the mall to come out. The mall is now closed and police said people should avoid the area.

Police said the shooting appeared targeted and not random, and that there was no danger to surrounding neighborhoods. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

MSP, @BraintreePolice and other local departments are on scene @SouthShorePlaza in response to a shooting. A male victim has been transported to a Boston hospital. No arrests at this time. Investigation ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 22, 2022

