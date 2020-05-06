Police: Man in line for bank in Dorchester pulled gun on people telling him to social distance

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm and assault charges after brandishing a gun when he was told to follow social distancing policies at a bank in Dorchester on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a fight involving a person with a gun at the Citizens Bank, located at 569 Washington St., around 12:45 p.m. were told a customer in line outside the bank refused to follow social distancing procedures, according to Boston police. When he was asked to move away, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at people before jumping into a car with a female accomplice and fleeing the scene.

Officers pulled over a car matching a description of the one at the bank on Whitfield Street and found a loaded Bersa .380 handgun inside, police said.

Ricardio Pantojas, 40, of Boston was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (gun).

