Police: Man in line for Boston bank pulls gun on people telling him to follow social distancing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm and assault charges after brandishing a gun when he was told to follow social distancing policies at a Boston bank Tuesday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a fight involving a person with a gun at the Citizens Bank at 569 Washington St. at 12:45 p.m. were told a customer in line outside the bank refused to follow social distancing procedures, police said. When he was asked to move away, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at people before jumping into a car driven by a women and fleeing the scene.

Officers pulled over a car matching a description of the one at the bank on Whitfield Street and found a loaded Bersa .380 handgun inside, police said. Ricardio Pantojas, 40, of Boston was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded gun, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)