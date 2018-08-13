Police: Man in nightgown groped woman near school Sunday in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman walking near a school in Brookline Sunday morning was groped by a man who may have been wearing a black nightgown with a lace garter belt, police said.

Officers responding to the area of 1417 Beacon St. just after 5:30 a.m. spoke with a woman who said she had been groped moments earlier on Washington Street near the Michael Driscoll School.

The victim, in her 20s, told officers that the man grabbed her from behind by the shoulders, pulled her toward him and groped her buttocks, according to a police report.

The suspect fled the scene before officers could arrive, police said. A search of the neighborhood was unsuccessful.

Concerned residents in the neighborhood say the incident is uncharacteristic for what is typically a safe and quiet area.

“It’s scary and really surprising,” Annie Eagle said, “This is a really safe area. There are lots of families.”

Detectives believe the attacker fled toward Commonwealth Avenue. They are trying to see if there is any surveillance video from nearby businesses.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a stocky build, short brown hair, and facial stubble.

Police said the woman was left shaken and traumatized by the incident but she was not injured.

