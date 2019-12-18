Police: Man in Santa hat tried to meet up with 14-year-old girl for sex

(WHDH) — A 68-year-old man decked out in a Santa hat was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he tried to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Jimmy Lee Bowling, of Georgia, is facing charges including attempted child molestation, pandering, sexual exploitation of a child, obscene internet contact with a minor and violating the computer pornography and sexual exploitation act, the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger-News reported.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Bowling thought he was meeting up with the teenager but an Internet Crimes Against Children unit was waiting for him.

The sheriff’s office photographed Bowling following his arrest as he stood handcuffed with his Santa hat still on.

Bowling is being held at an adult detention center.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)