Police: Man in stolen Frito-Lay truck led officers on wild chase

(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he stole a Frito-Lay truck and led officers on a wild chase that lasted more than an hour.

Joshua Karpe, 34, stole the truck in Oklahoma City on Saturday morning and struck several law enforcement vehicles as he attempted to evade capture, the Enid News and Eagle reported.

Officers in Enid eventually caught up with the truck when it slowed to a crawl and ordered Karpe out of the vehicle, according to police.

A photo shared by police showed a large bag of Doritos on the side of the truck.

“I would love to know the motivation of stealing a truck that’s very, very easy to spot and doesn’t go very fast,” Oklahoma City Police Captain Jeff Spruill told KFOR-TV. “What do you think you’re going to do with a truck like that?”

There were no reported injuries during the pursuit, which spanned multiple communities.

