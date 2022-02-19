WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A hit-and-run driver is facing charges after police say he struck and killed a man in a wheelchair in Worcester on Friday.

Charles Brant, 40, of Boylston, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a collision causing death.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man in the roadway on Boylston Street around 3:45 a.m. found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway next to a mangled wheelchair, according to Worcester police.

The 52-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation determined Brant had been driving a gray Ford truck along Boylston Street when he hit the man in the wheelchair, according to Worcester police. He allegedly exited his truck and remained on scene for approximately 15 seconds before fleeing.

Brant is slated to be arraigned in court at a later date.

