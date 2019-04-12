Police: Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle in South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person in a wheelchair was struck Friday night in the South End.

Officers responded to the area of East Newton Street and Harrison Avenue for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

The individual was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

It is not known if the driver of the vehicle stopped.

