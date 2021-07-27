SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person suspected of stealing two expensive fishing reels from a boat docked at a marina earlier this month.

South Kingstown police in a Facebook post Monday said the male suspect was seen in the early morning hours of July 8 on video surveillance approaching the Point Judith Marina on a yellow kayak.

Moments later, the same person wearing a light-colored hat and with a mask pulled over his face, is seen stealing two Lindgren-Pitman S-1200 Electric fishing reels from the deck of the docked vessel.

According to the company’s website, the reels sell for about $5,500 each.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact South Kingstown police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)