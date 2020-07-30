Police: Man ‘inappropriately touched’ teenager on street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old homeless man is facing criminal charges after police say he approached a 15-year-old juvenile and “inappropriately touched” them on a street in Wilmington on Monday.

Gregory Jackson was arraigned Tuesday in Woburn District Court on charges including indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man who had fallen and cut himself in the area of Clark Street found Jackson, who was later identified as the assault suspect, police said.

Jackson was arrested after being treated at Winchester Hospital.

An investigation remains ongoing.

