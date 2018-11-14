Police: Man indecently assaulted woman several times while on MBTA bus

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton man is facing charges after authorities say he indecently assaulted a woman several times while on an MBTA bus last month.

Sang Lee, 55, was arrested last week on indecent assault and battery charges stemming from an incident that unfolded on the evening of Oct. 23, according to Transit police.

Lee allegedly started a conversation with a woman who boarded the bus he was riding around 9 p.m. before repeatedly assaulting her.

No additional details were made available.

