Police: Man injured in Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Boston Monday night, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot on Columbus Avenue at 10 p.m. found an uncooperative man with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers are still trying to determine where the shooting took place.

No further information was available.

