PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plympton man intentionally drove his car into the Plymouth Harbor early Wednesday morning before officers were forced to subdue him with a taser when he returned to shore and charged at them, police said.

An officer approached a 2020 Toyota Camry on foot around midnight when the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Ryan Reilly, suddenly drove off, according to Plymouth police.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle but another officer in the area spotted it and began to pursue it.

That’s when Reilly allegedly drove his car onto a nearby boat ramp and then intentionally into the water.

He was shot with a taser after police say he got out of the car himself, became angry, and began charging at officers.

Reilly is now facing a raft of charges, including failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving with license revoked as a habitual traffic offender, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct (yelling at police), trespassing (the boat ramp was closed), and using a motor vehicle without authority.

Souza’s Towing said they are waiting to pull the car out until low tide, which is around 10 a.m.

The car belongs to Reilly’s mother, which whom he lives with, police added.

No additional information has been released.

