BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was issued a summons after he allegedly climbed a pole outside of Fenway Park early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not released, has been ordered to appear in court to face charges of disorderedly conduct and trespassing, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to the ballpark around 2:20 a.m. learned that the man was attempting to scale a pole in the area of Lansdowne Street.

Police say the man was drunk at the time of the incident.

The man never entered the ballpark.

It’s not clear when he’ll appear in court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)