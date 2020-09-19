Police: Man, juvenile with gun arrested after chase in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man and a juvenile are facing numerous charges after fleeing officers and throwing away an illegal gun in Boston Friday, police said.

Officers on patrol on Tremont Street at 7:30 p.m. tried to pull over a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been flagged as a stolen vehicle when the car sped away, police said. The officers stopped chasing the car because of its speed but other officers saw the car speeding down Guild Street before crashing into a parked car, according to police.

Three men allegedly fled the Jeep and officers caught one immediately while chasing the other two, police said. Officers caught both of them and one allegedly threw a silver object away beforehand, police said.

Police allegedly found a loaded black and silver Ruger SR40C handgun where the object had been thrown. Police charged a 16-year-old juvenile from Roxbury with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, unlawful possession of ammunition and resisting arrest; and they charged Jashaun Tyrell Benalfew, 18, of Providence, Rhode Island, with carrying a dangerous weapon, receiving a stolen vehicle, negligent driving, driving without a license and failing to stop for police.

Benalfew and the juvenile are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court. The other man was released

