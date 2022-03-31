(WHDH) — A man is facing charges after police he admitted to storing his son’s skeletal remains in his kitchen for nearly four years.

Officers conducting a welfare check at a home in New Boston, Texas, on Tuesday, made a gruesome discovery after speaking with David McMichael, according to the New Boston Police Department.

When asked by officers if he knew why they were at his home, McMichael told them that it was “because he had a body in his kitchen,” police said.

After officers found the remains, McMichael reportedly identified the body as his son who died in May 2018.

Investigators examined the remains and later determined that body was that of Jason McMichael, David’s son.

David McMichael was arrested without incident and booked into the Bi-State Jail on a charge of abuse of a corpse.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)