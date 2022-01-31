BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after police say he kicked two women in their stomachs while on MBTA train last week.

Rasheed Underwood, 34, of Lithonia, Georgia, was arrested Friday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and shod foot on a person over the age of 60, according to the Transit Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at South Station around 9:30 a.m. learned Underwood had kicked two women, ages 53 and 63, without provocation, police said.

Police say officers observed a shoe imprint on one of the victim’s shirt.

Underwood was also said to be wanted on a warrant issued out of New Bedford District Court for assault and battery and disturbing the peace.

An investigation remains ongoing.

