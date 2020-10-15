MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A domestic violence suspect who kicked a police K-9 during his arrest is facing a slew of charges after he kidnapped a woman known to him and stole her car in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic incident on Huse Road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday spoke with the victim who said 43-year-old Ramon Martinez had gotten into her car, pushed her into the passenger seat, and started driving, according to Manchester police.

She told officers that he yelled at her, threatened her and assaulted her multiple times.

Martinez brought her to Huse Road, where they got out of the vehicle and he held onto her, police said.

A witness reportedly fired a warning shot in the air to get Martinez away from the woman and a call was made to police.

As officers arrived, Martinez ran to the victim’s car and drove away, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers found Martinez in the area of the Fast Track Convenience store on South Willow Street.

He was allegedly uncooperative, ignored officer’s orders, struggled with them and kicked a police K-9.

Martinez was ultimately taken into custody and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on charges of kidnapping, three counts of domestic violence — simple assault, criminal threatening, stalking, theft of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking, four counts of resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, willful interference with a police dog, and violation of bail conditions.

