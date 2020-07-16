WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man left a woman seriously injured after knocking her to the ground, kicking her in the head, and hitting her with a child’s bicycle in Whitman on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported fight near 912 Bedford St. around 8:20 p.m. spotted the assault suspect, identified as 34-year-old Yvens Hilaire, trying to flee the scene in a vehicle, according to Brockton police.

He was stopped a short distance away and taken into custody.

The victim of the assault was transported to a local hospital with injuries that police say are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.

Hilaire is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Brockton District Court on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault and battery.

Hilaire also allegedly had an outstanding warrant.

