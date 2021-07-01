SOMERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A man was killed and another injured in a suspected fight outside of a home on Wednesday, state police said.

The fight in Somerville was reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s department around 10:15 a.m. and deputies found the man dead outside the entrance of the residence, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Police found another man with injuries about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away, who was taken to the hospital, the newspaper reported. His injuries were not life-threatening, state police said.

Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said the state police’s major crime unit will aide Somerville local authorities with this case.

State police did not release the names of the two men on Wednesday. The state medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Friday, Moss said.

Somerville is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Augusta.

