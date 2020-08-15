Police: Man killed after being struck by car in crosswalk in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash that left a pedestrian dead in Quincy Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash at Quincy Shore Drive at 11:20 a.m. found a 68-year-old Canton man had been hit by a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 75-year-old Newton man, police said. The Canton man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After initial investigation, police determined the Mercedes was heading north on Quincy Shore Drive in the left travel lane when it hit the Canton man as he was crossing the road in a crosswalk. Speed was not a factor, police said.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

