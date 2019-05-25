Police: Man killed after shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton late Friday night that left one man dead.

State and local police say an investigation is active and ongoing after a man was shot on Highland Street in Brockton just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was found in a parking lot after police were alerted to the incident by several 9-1-1 calls as well as a Shotspotter alert.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not been released.

There has been no word on any arrests related to the shooting at this time.

