FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — A man was stabbed to death early Wednesday on the fairgrounds used by the Fryeburg Fair, police said.

Police arrived to find a man dead near a restroom after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing at about 1 a.m., police said.

Police said there was no ongoing risk to the public, and that police have identified witnesses and “persons of interest.” An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the suspected cause of death, officials said.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The Fryeburg Fair concluded last weekend. It’s the largest of the state’s agricultural fairs.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)