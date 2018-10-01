DAVIES, Fla. (WHDH) — A Florida man shot an 8-year-old girl’s puppy from a second-floor balcony while her parents took the dog for a walk Saturday evening, Davie police said.

Johansen Concepcion De La Ros saw the couple walking the 8-month-old pup named Princess on a path around a lake when he shot her with a high-powered pellet rifle outfitted with a scope around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

“He took a knee, lined up the cross hairs, and took a shot killing the little dog,” Davie police wrote on Facebook.

An off-duty Pembroke Pines police officer driving by allegedly witnessed the shooting.

Officers found De La Ros in an apartment and placed him under arrest for felony cruelty to animals.

The rifle was also reportedly recovered.

Princess was taken to an animal hospital where an examination determined the pellet traveled through her chest and killed her, police said.

The dog’s family had allegedly just moved to the area the prior day from out of state.

