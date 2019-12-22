Police: Man leads troopers on car chase from Braintree to Cape Cod

A Boston man is facing negligent driving charges after leading troopers on on a chase down to the Cape Sunday morning, state police said.

Troopers on Route 228 joined Braintree police and state environmental police chasing a black Honda Odyssey being driven by a person who did not have permission to use the car at 7:45 a.m., state police said. Troopers tried to stop the car with a tire deflation device near the intersection of Route 228 and Route 3 in Norwell, but the car swerved away into oncoming traffic, striking a car and driving through a parking lot before heading south on Route 3.

Troopers stopped the chase on the ground and followed the car using the state police Air Wing until the car crossed the Sagamore Bridge, police said. Troopers used another tire deflation device on Route 6 in Yarmouth, damaging the car, which then crashed into a wall.

Police took a driver and passenger into custody and charged the passenger, Jermaine O. Omoregie, 30, with negligent driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a license, using a car without permission and a marked lanes violation. The passenger, a 17-year-old male from Boston, has not been charged.

