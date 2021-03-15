MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man allegedly led an officer on a foot chase after stealing a package from someone’s doorstep in Manchester, New Hampshire late Saturday morning.

A witness called police just before 11 a.m., stating that they saw someone steal a package that had been delivered to their neighbor in the area of 115 Mammoth Road, according to Manchester police.

The caller reportedly followed the suspect but lost sight of him.

An officer in the area of Hayward and Jewett streets saw a man meeting the description of the suspect, police said.

A short foot pursuit led to the apprehension of 48-year-old Joshua Converse, of Manchester, police added.

At the time of his arrest, Converse allegedly had several unopened packages of clothing that were not addressed to him.

He was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and resisting arrest.

Converse was release on personal recognizance.

