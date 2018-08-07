Police: Man lured girls to tent, gave them alcohol

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is facing charges for allegedly luring two girls to a tent in the woods, plying them with alcohol, and discussing sex acts.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 46-year-old William Ahearn, of Barre, was held on $50,000 bail after pleading not guilty Monday to charges including indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or younger, enticing a child under 16, and procuring liquor for a person under 21.

Prosecutors say Ahearn was charged after the mother of one teen found messages of a sexual nature from him on her daughter’s cellphone Saturday.

Police found the tent about 100 yards from a camper in which Ahearn lived.

Ahearn’s attorney sought lower bail saying his client has not worked in some time and recently had a heart attack.

