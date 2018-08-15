Police: Man lying in Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru run over and killed

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — Police say a man lying down in the drive-thru lane of a Rhode Island coffee shop has been run over and killed.

Bristol police say the man was run over at about 2 a.m. Wednesday at a Dunkin’ Donuts shop in town.

Chief Josue Canario says the victim was run over by a truck driven by a 46-year-old Pawtucket man making a delivery to the shop.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not an employee of the Dunkin’ Donuts and it remains unclear why he was lying in the drive-thru lane.

No names were released and the death remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)