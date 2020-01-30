Police: man missing after going for a walk in Concord

Concord police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man that went missing after he went for a walk on Thursday morning.

The man left his home around 10 a.m. this morning and did not return home, according to police.

He is a 74-year-old white man with a slight build, police said, and was last seen wearing a blue coat and dark knit cap in Concord Center.

Police said he is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-318-3400 or their local police department.

