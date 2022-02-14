NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man is facing charges after allegedly nearly hitting a Norton detective with his car Monday, officials said.

Detectives allegedly saw a man with drugs on South Worcester Street, and when they approached his car the man allegedly tried to drive away and nearly hit a detective with his car, police said.

No one was injured. The suspect was charged with assault on a police officer and trafficking fentanyl and is being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox