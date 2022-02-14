NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man is facing charges after allegedly nearly hitting a Norton detective with his car Monday, officials said.

Detectives allegedly saw a man with drugs on South Worcester Street, and when they approached his car the man allegedly tried to drive away and nearly hit a detective with his car, police said.

No one was injured. The suspect was charged with assault on a police officer and trafficking fentanyl and is being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.

