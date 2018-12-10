OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WHDH) — An elderly Florida woman trying to enjoy a meal at McDonald’s was nearly run over after a man snatched her purse and drove away from the restaurant.

Surveillance video from inside the fast food chain in Okeechobee, Fla. showed the woman sitting at a table with another person when Charles Alton Stratton Jr. walked by and grabbed her purse off her seat, police said.

The suspect ran out the door and the woman followed behind him, the video showed.

Stratton is then seen getting into a vehicle in an attempt to drive away when the woman opens the driver’s side door, according to police.

He then puts the car in reverse, causing the opened door to knock the woman to the ground as the tires barely miss running over her.

It is unclear what charges Stratton faces and what condition the woman is in.

