SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after police say a man crashed into another vehicle in Salem while he was on cell phone on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 182 Lafayette St. around 2 a.m. found one vehicle rolled onto its roof and another with accident damage.

The driver of the upside down vehicle, a 23-year-old Peabody resident, reportedly told officers he was on his phone when the accident occurred.

Two people in the vehicle that was hit were taken to the taken to Salem Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Salem police.

The accident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)