Police: Man on cell phone crashes car into NH trooper’s cruiser

NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after crashing into a state police cruiser while he was looking at his cell phone in New Hampshire Saturday, troopers said.

A trooper responding to a crash on I-93 southbound in New Hampton at 10:25 a.m. parked in the breakdown lane with his emergency lights on, police said. When the trooper was pulling equipment from the car he allegedly heard screeching tires and saw a car heading toward the cruiser, and jumped onto the cruiser’s running board before the car struck the cruiser’s rear driver’s side door, police said.

The car, a 2005 Toyota Camry, stopped in the median and the driver allegedly told troopers he had looked down at his cell phone while driving and when he looked up he was heading for the cruiser. The trooper was not injured and the driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Eric Jenness, 33, of Plymouth, New Hampshire, will be charged with failing to move over for an emergency vehicle and using a cell phone while driving.

